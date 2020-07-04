All apartments in Fort Worth
16156 Shawnee Trail
16156 Shawnee Trail

16156 Shawnee Trail · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

16156 Shawnee Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great 1 Story Plan. Nice, spacious home ready for new tenants. Open Eat In Kitchen has access to Family Room and Formals. 4 Generously Sized Bedrooms. Tile flooring in wet areas. Good use of space. Open Floor plan in desirable neighborhood. Plenty of Closet Space. Backyard for kids to play. Full Size Utility Rm. Great community including pool and playgrounds. Pets considered on case by case basis. One-time non refundable pet fee due at move in. App fee $50 per adult, plus copy of DL and 2 Pay Stubs. APP on TAR lease app. Lease will be the TAA Single Family Lease prepared by Owner Mgmt Co

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16156 Shawnee Trail have any available units?
16156 Shawnee Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 16156 Shawnee Trail have?
Some of 16156 Shawnee Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16156 Shawnee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
16156 Shawnee Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16156 Shawnee Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 16156 Shawnee Trail is pet friendly.
Does 16156 Shawnee Trail offer parking?
Yes, 16156 Shawnee Trail offers parking.
Does 16156 Shawnee Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16156 Shawnee Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16156 Shawnee Trail have a pool?
Yes, 16156 Shawnee Trail has a pool.
Does 16156 Shawnee Trail have accessible units?
No, 16156 Shawnee Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 16156 Shawnee Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16156 Shawnee Trail has units with dishwashers.

