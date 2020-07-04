16156 Shawnee Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Great 1 Story Plan. Nice, spacious home ready for new tenants. Open Eat In Kitchen has access to Family Room and Formals. 4 Generously Sized Bedrooms. Tile flooring in wet areas. Good use of space. Open Floor plan in desirable neighborhood. Plenty of Closet Space. Backyard for kids to play. Full Size Utility Rm. Great community including pool and playgrounds. Pets considered on case by case basis. One-time non refundable pet fee due at move in. App fee $50 per adult, plus copy of DL and 2 Pay Stubs. APP on TAR lease app. Lease will be the TAA Single Family Lease prepared by Owner Mgmt Co