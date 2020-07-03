All apartments in Fort Worth
1608 Diamond Lake Trail

1608 Diamond Lake Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Diamond Lake Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
UPDATED AND CLEAN!!! This home boasts fresh paint from ceiling to floor along with newly installed hard surface flooring throughout. The front room is ideally located for use as a study or fourth bedroom. There is a newly installed microwave and dishwasher in the kitchen. Two separate living areas provide space to spread out.

Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighting no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Diamond Lake Trail have any available units?
1608 Diamond Lake Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Diamond Lake Trail have?
Some of 1608 Diamond Lake Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Diamond Lake Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Diamond Lake Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Diamond Lake Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 Diamond Lake Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1608 Diamond Lake Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Diamond Lake Trail offers parking.
Does 1608 Diamond Lake Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Diamond Lake Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Diamond Lake Trail have a pool?
No, 1608 Diamond Lake Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Diamond Lake Trail have accessible units?
No, 1608 Diamond Lake Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Diamond Lake Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Diamond Lake Trail has units with dishwashers.

