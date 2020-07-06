All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 10 2019 at 10:09 AM

1604 Desperado Road

1604 Desperado Road · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Desperado Road, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ADORABLE ready to move in house that is perfect for you and your family, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Features Open Floor Plan, Ceramic Tile Throughout Kitchen and Dining! Covered Patio!. only minutes away from all the Alliance area has to offer including shopping, dining, major attractions. The home will be cleaned before new tenant moves in. *** Landlord's New Year gift to New Tenant - If tenant signs lease before January 1st, first month's rent is only $1000 ***
Tenant and agent to verify schools and sq footage. Pets on a case by case basis. No smoke inside the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Desperado Road have any available units?
1604 Desperado Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 Desperado Road have?
Some of 1604 Desperado Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Desperado Road currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Desperado Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Desperado Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1604 Desperado Road is pet friendly.
Does 1604 Desperado Road offer parking?
Yes, 1604 Desperado Road offers parking.
Does 1604 Desperado Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 Desperado Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Desperado Road have a pool?
No, 1604 Desperado Road does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Desperado Road have accessible units?
No, 1604 Desperado Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Desperado Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 Desperado Road has units with dishwashers.

