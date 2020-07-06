1604 Desperado Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ADORABLE ready to move in house that is perfect for you and your family, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Features Open Floor Plan, Ceramic Tile Throughout Kitchen and Dining! Covered Patio!. only minutes away from all the Alliance area has to offer including shopping, dining, major attractions. The home will be cleaned before new tenant moves in. *** Landlord's New Year gift to New Tenant - If tenant signs lease before January 1st, first month's rent is only $1000 ***

Tenant and agent to verify schools and sq footage. Pets on a case by case basis. No smoke inside the house.