Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel fireplace game room microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Talk about a GRAND entry! This large 2 story home, located in Beechwood Creek Community, is ready for you and your family. This home has amazing features, including stainless steel appliances in the open kitchen, large windows that bring in gorgeous natural light, spacious bedrooms, an incredible game room on the second floor and a master en-suite you will fall in love with. This home is a must see!