15640 Fire Creek Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

HIGHLY UPGRADED SMART HOME LOCATED ON PRIVATE GREENBELT Home has hand scraped floors, screened in porch, high-end appliances, and a great backyard, Large trees, wrought iron fence, an open greenbelt and screened in patio. Media room has built in's with granite, surround sound wiring. Jack and Jill bathroom, private guest BR and bath are upstairs. Tandem formals, butler pantry and huge master down. Fans in BR's, LR, game room, patio, 8 total. SMART HOME FEATURES: Z-Wave Home Automation Alarm with Smart Phone App; 4 Security Cameras w DVR; In-Ceiling Speakers in Den, DR & Patio; LED Lighting Above Cabinets & Patio.