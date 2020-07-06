All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 15640 Fire Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
15640 Fire Creek Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15640 Fire Creek Lane

15640 Fire Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15640 Fire Creek Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Oak Creek Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
HIGHLY UPGRADED SMART HOME LOCATED ON PRIVATE GREENBELT Home has hand scraped floors, screened in porch, high-end appliances, and a great backyard, Large trees, wrought iron fence, an open greenbelt and screened in patio. Media room has built in's with granite, surround sound wiring. Jack and Jill bathroom, private guest BR and bath are upstairs. Tandem formals, butler pantry and huge master down. Fans in BR's, LR, game room, patio, 8 total. SMART HOME FEATURES: Z-Wave Home Automation Alarm with Smart Phone App; 4 Security Cameras w DVR; In-Ceiling Speakers in Den, DR & Patio; LED Lighting Above Cabinets & Patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15640 Fire Creek Lane have any available units?
15640 Fire Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 15640 Fire Creek Lane have?
Some of 15640 Fire Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15640 Fire Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15640 Fire Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15640 Fire Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15640 Fire Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 15640 Fire Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15640 Fire Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 15640 Fire Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15640 Fire Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15640 Fire Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 15640 Fire Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15640 Fire Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 15640 Fire Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15640 Fire Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15640 Fire Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University