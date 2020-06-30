All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

1518 Aldra Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Ederville Park Townhomes

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Town Home... Perfect Place To Call Home - This unit in the quiet community of Edervillle luxury town homes is a 3 bed, 2.5 bath two story townhouse available for lease now. The kitchen has granite counter tops, refrigerator, new dishwasher, and built in microwave. This town home has been freshly painted, has has new carpet upstairs & vinyl plank flooring downstairs. Ample parking for the guests including a 1 car garage with opener. Front and back yard taken care by the HOA. Move-in ready & close to shopping, highway, and the Arlington Entertainment District.

We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.

(RLNE5414380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Aldra Dr have any available units?
1518 Aldra Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 Aldra Dr have?
Some of 1518 Aldra Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 Aldra Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Aldra Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Aldra Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1518 Aldra Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1518 Aldra Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1518 Aldra Dr offers parking.
Does 1518 Aldra Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 Aldra Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Aldra Dr have a pool?
No, 1518 Aldra Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Aldra Dr have accessible units?
No, 1518 Aldra Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Aldra Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 Aldra Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
