1518 Aldra Dr

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Town Home... Perfect Place To Call Home - This unit in the quiet community of Edervillle luxury town homes is a 3 bed, 2.5 bath two story townhouse available for lease now. The kitchen has granite counter tops, refrigerator, new dishwasher, and built in microwave. This town home has been freshly painted, has has new carpet upstairs & vinyl plank flooring downstairs. Ample parking for the guests including a 1 car garage with opener. Front and back yard taken care by the HOA. Move-in ready & close to shopping, highway, and the Arlington Entertainment District.



We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.



(RLNE5414380)