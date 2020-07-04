All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1500 Oak Cliff Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1500 Oak Cliff Road
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:24 AM

1500 Oak Cliff Road

1500 Oak Cliff Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1500 Oak Cliff Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76103
West Meadowbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large corner lot with oversized coverd porch and yard! - Spacious and open floor plan ready for immediate move-in. This home features a large living area with wet bar and lots of storage, the galley style kitchen is open to the living area, hardwood floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms and living area. Washer and dryer provided. Large updated master bath with separate shower and jet tub. Large covered patio and grass backyard. Quick access to I-30. Fresh paint and new carpet 2019!

(RLNE4925023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Oak Cliff Road have any available units?
1500 Oak Cliff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Oak Cliff Road have?
Some of 1500 Oak Cliff Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Oak Cliff Road currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Oak Cliff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Oak Cliff Road pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Oak Cliff Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1500 Oak Cliff Road offer parking?
No, 1500 Oak Cliff Road does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Oak Cliff Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 Oak Cliff Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Oak Cliff Road have a pool?
No, 1500 Oak Cliff Road does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Oak Cliff Road have accessible units?
No, 1500 Oak Cliff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Oak Cliff Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Oak Cliff Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University