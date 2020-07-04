1500 Oak Cliff Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated carpet

Large corner lot with oversized coverd porch and yard! - Spacious and open floor plan ready for immediate move-in. This home features a large living area with wet bar and lots of storage, the galley style kitchen is open to the living area, hardwood floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms and living area. Washer and dryer provided. Large updated master bath with separate shower and jet tub. Large covered patio and grass backyard. Quick access to I-30. Fresh paint and new carpet 2019!



