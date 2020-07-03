14516 Broomstick

Amenities

Gorgeous Sendera Ranch home: $1600 a month will include, monitored alarm, lawn care, pest control, air filters, A.C. Maintenance, full access to the community pools and facilities. $1850 a month will include everything except the T.V. and internet. What a great opportunity to live in a beautiful master planned community in Northwest ISD. This home features black appliances, gas range, granite counter tops, open kitchen, tons of storage space, covered back patio perfect for entertaining friends and family.