Last updated April 3 2019 at 12:38 AM

14516 Broomstick

14516 Broomstick Rd · No Longer Available
Location

14516 Broomstick Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
new construction
Gorgeous Sendera Ranch home: $1600 a month will include, monitored alarm, lawn care, pest control, air filters, A.C. Maintenance, full access to the community pools and facilities. $1850 a month will include everything except the T.V. and internet. What a great opportunity to live in a beautiful master planned community in Northwest ISD. This home features black appliances, gas range, granite counter tops, open kitchen, tons of storage space, covered back patio perfect for entertaining friends and family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14516 Broomstick have any available units?
14516 Broomstick doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14516 Broomstick have?
Some of 14516 Broomstick's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14516 Broomstick currently offering any rent specials?
14516 Broomstick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14516 Broomstick pet-friendly?
No, 14516 Broomstick is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 14516 Broomstick offer parking?
Yes, 14516 Broomstick offers parking.
Does 14516 Broomstick have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14516 Broomstick does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14516 Broomstick have a pool?
Yes, 14516 Broomstick has a pool.
Does 14516 Broomstick have accessible units?
No, 14516 Broomstick does not have accessible units.
Does 14516 Broomstick have units with dishwashers?
No, 14516 Broomstick does not have units with dishwashers.

