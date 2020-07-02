All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1442 Meadowood Village Dr

1442 Meadowood Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1442 Meadowood Village Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
An amazing and move-in ready 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features stainless steel appliances, community pool, and gated community, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.Specializedfortworth.com

Storage unit is not included with the rental.

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1442-meadowood-village-dr

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 Meadowood Village Dr have any available units?
1442 Meadowood Village Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1442 Meadowood Village Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Meadowood Village Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Meadowood Village Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1442 Meadowood Village Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1442 Meadowood Village Dr offer parking?
No, 1442 Meadowood Village Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1442 Meadowood Village Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1442 Meadowood Village Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Meadowood Village Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1442 Meadowood Village Dr has a pool.
Does 1442 Meadowood Village Dr have accessible units?
No, 1442 Meadowood Village Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Meadowood Village Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1442 Meadowood Village Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1442 Meadowood Village Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1442 Meadowood Village Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

