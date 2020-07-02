Amenities

stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities pool

An amazing and move-in ready 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features stainless steel appliances, community pool, and gated community, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.Specializedfortworth.com



Storage unit is not included with the rental.



https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1442-meadowood-village-dr



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195