1420 Castle Ridge Road

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel microwave bathtub range

Enter into this gorgeous Fort Worth home with ceramic tile floors in living, dining and kitchen. Easy to clean and very elegant! Kitchen features stainless steel appliance package including stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator so you can begin cooking as soon as you move in! Large garden oval garden tub in master for relaxing! Large well manicured yard to enjoy. Don't wait as this home will not last long!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.