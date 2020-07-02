All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1420 Castle Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1420 Castle Ridge Road
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:14 PM

1420 Castle Ridge Road

1420 Castle Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1420 Castle Ridge Road, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enter into this gorgeous Fort Worth home with ceramic tile floors in living, dining and kitchen. Easy to clean and very elegant! Kitchen features stainless steel appliance package including stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator so you can begin cooking as soon as you move in! Large garden oval garden tub in master for relaxing! Large well manicured yard to enjoy. Don't wait as this home will not last long!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Castle Ridge Road have any available units?
1420 Castle Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Castle Ridge Road have?
Some of 1420 Castle Ridge Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Castle Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Castle Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Castle Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 Castle Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 1420 Castle Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 1420 Castle Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 1420 Castle Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Castle Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Castle Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 1420 Castle Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Castle Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1420 Castle Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Castle Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Castle Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University