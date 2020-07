Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH house in the SENDERA RANCH with NORTHWEST ISD. Spacious living area and the kitchen. Kitchen has ceramic tile flooring with GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. Master bedroom has two vanities, garden tub, stand in shower and large walk-in closet. Fresh Interior paint, laminate through out the house, carpet in the bedrooms. Covered backyard porch for entertaining and wooden fence. Don't miss seeing this MOVE-IN ready home.