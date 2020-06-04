1405 South Hughes Avenue

Amenities

This is a very small house with a very large yard. this house is located in stop six, it has no wash room the washer and dryer is a stackable and its located in the kitchen, the house has no dining room and tenant is responsible for the yard. the carpet in the 2 bedrooms are newly laid, wood laminate in livingroom and hall is newly laid, refrigerator, range, cabinets, sinks, bath tub, washer, dryer and toilet are all a year old the house was toatally renovated a year ago and 1st and only tenant lived in the house for 1 year after renovation.



