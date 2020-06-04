All apartments in Fort Worth
1405 South Hughes Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1405 South Hughes Avenue

1405 South Hughes Avenue · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

1405 South Hughes Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Stop 6-Poly Oversight

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a very small house with a very large yard. this house is located in stop six, it has no wash room the washer and dryer is a stackable and its located in the kitchen, the house has no dining room and tenant is responsible for the yard. the carpet in the 2 bedrooms are newly laid, wood laminate in livingroom and hall is newly laid, refrigerator, range, cabinets, sinks, bath tub, washer, dryer and toilet are all a year old the house was toatally renovated a year ago and 1st and only tenant lived in the house for 1 year after renovation.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 South Hughes Avenue have any available units?
1405 South Hughes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 South Hughes Avenue have?
Some of 1405 South Hughes Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 South Hughes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1405 South Hughes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 South Hughes Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1405 South Hughes Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1405 South Hughes Avenue offer parking?
No, 1405 South Hughes Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1405 South Hughes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 South Hughes Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 South Hughes Avenue have a pool?
No, 1405 South Hughes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1405 South Hughes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1405 South Hughes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 South Hughes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 South Hughes Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

