Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Perfect Family home in exclusive Rigmar Estates. Remodeled home and custom kitchen including granite, stainless refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher. Bathrooms have been updated and rooms have new carpet with common areas boasting high-end wood vinyl flooring and tile. Roof was recently replaced and home includes large bonus room. Built in outdoor gas grill and hot tub allows for plenty of entertaining and enjoyment. Backyard. Owner financing available!