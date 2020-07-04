14036 Firebush Lane

Amenities

This beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home is located in Sendera Ranch community, a master planned community with a pool, lake, clubhouse, sports fields, a playground, and more! Floorplan features a laminated kitchen overlooking the living area and carpet in all the bedrooms. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private bathroom with dual sinks, stand in shower, and bath tub. Nice backyard for the kids to play and to entertain family and friends. Don't miss seeing this move-in ready home. REFRIGERATOR is not included.