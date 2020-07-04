All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:15 PM

14036 Firebush Lane

14036 Firebush Ln · No Longer Available
Location

14036 Firebush Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
This beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home is located in Sendera Ranch community, a master planned community with a pool, lake, clubhouse, sports fields, a playground, and more! Floorplan features a laminated kitchen overlooking the living area and carpet in all the bedrooms. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private bathroom with dual sinks, stand in shower, and bath tub. Nice backyard for the kids to play and to entertain family and friends. Don't miss seeing this move-in ready home. REFRIGERATOR is not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14036 Firebush Lane have any available units?
14036 Firebush Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14036 Firebush Lane have?
Some of 14036 Firebush Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14036 Firebush Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14036 Firebush Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14036 Firebush Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14036 Firebush Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 14036 Firebush Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14036 Firebush Lane offers parking.
Does 14036 Firebush Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14036 Firebush Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14036 Firebush Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14036 Firebush Lane has a pool.
Does 14036 Firebush Lane have accessible units?
No, 14036 Firebush Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14036 Firebush Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14036 Firebush Lane has units with dishwashers.

