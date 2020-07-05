14000 Silkwood Dr

Amenities

Lovely 4-2-2 in N Ft Worth, Northwest ISD! Open layout, spacious rooms, pretty granite countertops, walk-in closets, neutral colors and so much more! Entry opens to the 17x15 family room. Great kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, a dining area, center island, stainless appliances and a side by side refrigerator included! Private master suite has a 9x6 walk-in closet and bright bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Nice sized secondaries, utility with storage, huge backyard - great for entertaining and community amenities including a pool, parks, playgrounds, basketball court, green belt, sports fields and more! No smoking. No pets. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. You will need to read our LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.