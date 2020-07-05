All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 14000 Silkwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
14000 Silkwood Dr
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:36 AM

14000 Silkwood Dr

14000 Silkwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14000 Silkwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
Lovely 4-2-2 in N Ft Worth, Northwest ISD! Open layout, spacious rooms, pretty granite countertops, walk-in closets, neutral colors and so much more! Entry opens to the 17x15 family room. Great kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, a dining area, center island, stainless appliances and a side by side refrigerator included! Private master suite has a 9x6 walk-in closet and bright bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Nice sized secondaries, utility with storage, huge backyard - great for entertaining and community amenities including a pool, parks, playgrounds, basketball court, green belt, sports fields and more! No smoking. No pets. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. You will need to read our LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14000 Silkwood Dr have any available units?
14000 Silkwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14000 Silkwood Dr have?
Some of 14000 Silkwood Dr's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14000 Silkwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14000 Silkwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14000 Silkwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14000 Silkwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 14000 Silkwood Dr offer parking?
No, 14000 Silkwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14000 Silkwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14000 Silkwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14000 Silkwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14000 Silkwood Dr has a pool.
Does 14000 Silkwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 14000 Silkwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14000 Silkwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14000 Silkwood Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University