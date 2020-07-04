All apartments in Fort Worth
13808 Canyon Ranch Road

13808 Canyon Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Location

13808 Canyon Ranch Road, Fort Worth, TX 76262
The Ranches

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Hardwood flooring in all rooms except wet areas. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. Large family room with separate formals. Open concept. Surround sound in family room. Extra large patio in back overlooks heavily treed greenbelt with very private feel. Walking distance to elementary school. Community pool and playground as part of HOA. This great home will be available the 1st week of June. Don't miss this one in the highly sought after Byron Nelson High School area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13808 Canyon Ranch Road have any available units?
13808 Canyon Ranch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13808 Canyon Ranch Road have?
Some of 13808 Canyon Ranch Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13808 Canyon Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
13808 Canyon Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13808 Canyon Ranch Road pet-friendly?
No, 13808 Canyon Ranch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 13808 Canyon Ranch Road offer parking?
Yes, 13808 Canyon Ranch Road offers parking.
Does 13808 Canyon Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13808 Canyon Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13808 Canyon Ranch Road have a pool?
Yes, 13808 Canyon Ranch Road has a pool.
Does 13808 Canyon Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 13808 Canyon Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13808 Canyon Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13808 Canyon Ranch Road has units with dishwashers.

