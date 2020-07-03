All apartments in Fort Worth
13657 Trail Break Drive

13657 Trail Break Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13657 Trail Break Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Updated and immaculate, this house is as adorable as it is functional! This wonderful floorplan boasts 3 generously sized bedrooms PLUS STUDY AND GAMEROOM with the added convenience of a mudroom off the garage. Open concept living, dining, kitchen makes entertaining a breeze and the quiet street, lovely backyard with a view, plus quick park and greenbelt access make the most of the outdoor lifestyle. Fresh flooring throughout compliments the lovely granite counters and chic white kitchen. Plenty of storage throughout and the location is close to EVERYTHING! Northwest ISD plus an amazing family friendly neighborhood with community pools and plenty of trails and playgrounds make this the right move for you!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13657 Trail Break Drive have any available units?
13657 Trail Break Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13657 Trail Break Drive have?
Some of 13657 Trail Break Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13657 Trail Break Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13657 Trail Break Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13657 Trail Break Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13657 Trail Break Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 13657 Trail Break Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13657 Trail Break Drive offers parking.
Does 13657 Trail Break Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13657 Trail Break Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13657 Trail Break Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13657 Trail Break Drive has a pool.
Does 13657 Trail Break Drive have accessible units?
No, 13657 Trail Break Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13657 Trail Break Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13657 Trail Break Drive has units with dishwashers.

