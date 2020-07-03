13657 Trail Break Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Updated and immaculate, this house is as adorable as it is functional! This wonderful floorplan boasts 3 generously sized bedrooms PLUS STUDY AND GAMEROOM with the added convenience of a mudroom off the garage. Open concept living, dining, kitchen makes entertaining a breeze and the quiet street, lovely backyard with a view, plus quick park and greenbelt access make the most of the outdoor lifestyle. Fresh flooring throughout compliments the lovely granite counters and chic white kitchen. Plenty of storage throughout and the location is close to EVERYTHING! Northwest ISD plus an amazing family friendly neighborhood with community pools and plenty of trails and playgrounds make this the right move for you!!