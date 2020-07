Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Fresh paint inside, outside, new floor, This beautiful 4 bedroom home feature big entry to a large formal dining room. The big kitchen with an island that open to the family room. Lot of windows, very bright. Spit bedroom from the master to the other 3 bedroom. Separate shower and bathtub in master bathroom. Nice size backyard with coverd patio is great for family entertain.