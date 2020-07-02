All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

1337 E Allen Avenue

1337 East Allen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1337 East Allen Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hillside

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Total remodel foundation, roof, New central ac and heat, Allure floors, new kitchen, new bathroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1337 E Allen Avenue have any available units?
1337 E Allen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1337 E Allen Avenue have?
Some of 1337 E Allen Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1337 E Allen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1337 E Allen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1337 E Allen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1337 E Allen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1337 E Allen Avenue offer parking?
No, 1337 E Allen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1337 E Allen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1337 E Allen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1337 E Allen Avenue have a pool?
No, 1337 E Allen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1337 E Allen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1337 E Allen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1337 E Allen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1337 E Allen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

