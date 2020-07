Amenities

Harvest Ridge Home - Awesome home with oversized rooms, fenced yard, ceiling fans, separate shower, garden tub, double vanity sink and sprinkler system. Oversized laundry room doubles for 2nd pantry. Located in desirable Harvest Ridge subdivision in KELLER ISD. Fresh interior paint, NEW LVT vinyl plank floors (2 year) in both living areas with NEW speck carpet (2 year) in the bedrooms. Community POOL and PLAYGROUND. Come see today!



(RLNE4139141)