13249 Elmhurst Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13249 Elmhurst Drive

13249 Elmhurst Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13249 Elmhurst Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Harvest Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW! Beautiful brick home in Harvest Ridge! Community amenities galore: pool, park, pond! Warm neutral tones throughout. New quartz counter-tops in the open kitchen plus stylish backsplash. Hardwood flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs only. Oversized master suite with a separate shower and garden tub. Large private fenced backyard with a covered patio perfect for entertaining!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13249 Elmhurst Drive have any available units?
13249 Elmhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13249 Elmhurst Drive have?
Some of 13249 Elmhurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13249 Elmhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13249 Elmhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13249 Elmhurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13249 Elmhurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13249 Elmhurst Drive offer parking?
No, 13249 Elmhurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13249 Elmhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13249 Elmhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13249 Elmhurst Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13249 Elmhurst Drive has a pool.
Does 13249 Elmhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 13249 Elmhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13249 Elmhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13249 Elmhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

