13249 Elmhurst Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WOW! Beautiful brick home in Harvest Ridge! Community amenities galore: pool, park, pond! Warm neutral tones throughout. New quartz counter-tops in the open kitchen plus stylish backsplash. Hardwood flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs only. Oversized master suite with a separate shower and garden tub. Large private fenced backyard with a covered patio perfect for entertaining!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



Contact us to schedule a showing.