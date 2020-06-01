1317 E Annie Street

Amenities

Adorable home perfect for your family! Located at the end of a quiet street minutes from downtown Fort Worth! Fresh Carpet and paint throughout with lovely finishes will surely help make this house feel like your home! Very large living area makes this home perfect for family time or entertaining your guests. Open concept kitchen area a bonus with generously sized pantry! All bedrooms are close in size. Two bedrooms are on each side of the living room with a newly updated bathroom between each set of them. Refrigerator will stay!