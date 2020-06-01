1317 East Annie Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Historic Southside
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Adorable home perfect for your family! Located at the end of a quiet street minutes from downtown Fort Worth! Fresh Carpet and paint throughout with lovely finishes will surely help make this house feel like your home! Very large living area makes this home perfect for family time or entertaining your guests. Open concept kitchen area a bonus with generously sized pantry! All bedrooms are close in size. Two bedrooms are on each side of the living room with a newly updated bathroom between each set of them. Refrigerator will stay!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1317 E Annie Street have any available units?
1317 E Annie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 E Annie Street have?
Some of 1317 E Annie Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 E Annie Street currently offering any rent specials?
1317 E Annie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.