Last updated August 27 2019 at 2:55 AM

1317 E Annie Street

1317 East Annie Street · No Longer Available
Location

1317 East Annie Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Historic Southside

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable home perfect for your family! Located at the end of a quiet street minutes from downtown Fort Worth! Fresh Carpet and paint throughout with lovely finishes will surely help make this house feel like your home! Very large living area makes this home perfect for family time or entertaining your guests. Open concept kitchen area a bonus with generously sized pantry! All bedrooms are close in size. Two bedrooms are on each side of the living room with a newly updated bathroom between each set of them. Refrigerator will stay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 E Annie Street have any available units?
1317 E Annie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 E Annie Street have?
Some of 1317 E Annie Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 E Annie Street currently offering any rent specials?
1317 E Annie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 E Annie Street pet-friendly?
No, 1317 E Annie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1317 E Annie Street offer parking?
Yes, 1317 E Annie Street offers parking.
Does 1317 E Annie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 E Annie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 E Annie Street have a pool?
No, 1317 E Annie Street does not have a pool.
Does 1317 E Annie Street have accessible units?
No, 1317 E Annie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 E Annie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 E Annie Street does not have units with dishwashers.

