Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1316 S Henderson Street
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

1316 S Henderson Street

1316 South Henderson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1316 South Henderson Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Fairmount

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
This is an amazing 1 bedroom condo, townhome, that has wonderful features. It is the bottom floor of a home located on a Historic Site, near the center of the Magnolia strip, affords easy access to some of the most popular places on Magnolia. The yard is professionally maintained, has a great front porch with the porch furniture included. The countertops in the bath and kitchen are fused quartz, has Wood framed double pane windows that have a UV filter which blocks 80% of the UV A & B, letting in all the light and little of the heat. Some other great features are a tankless water heater, and Spectrum Internet and Roku provided. This is a must see, Hurry it won't last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 S Henderson Street have any available units?
1316 S Henderson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 S Henderson Street have?
Some of 1316 S Henderson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 S Henderson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1316 S Henderson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 S Henderson Street pet-friendly?
No, 1316 S Henderson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1316 S Henderson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1316 S Henderson Street offers parking.
Does 1316 S Henderson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 S Henderson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 S Henderson Street have a pool?
No, 1316 S Henderson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1316 S Henderson Street have accessible units?
No, 1316 S Henderson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 S Henderson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1316 S Henderson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

