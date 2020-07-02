1316 S Henderson Street

Amenities

This is an amazing 1 bedroom condo, townhome, that has wonderful features. It is the bottom floor of a home located on a Historic Site, near the center of the Magnolia strip, affords easy access to some of the most popular places on Magnolia. The yard is professionally maintained, has a great front porch with the porch furniture included. The countertops in the bath and kitchen are fused quartz, has Wood framed double pane windows that have a UV filter which blocks 80% of the UV A & B, letting in all the light and little of the heat. Some other great features are a tankless water heater, and Spectrum Internet and Roku provided. This is a must see, Hurry it won't last!!