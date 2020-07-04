13128 Larks View Point

Amenities

Beautiful home located in Keller ISD. 4 bedroom, 2 and half bath home. Features Wood Laminate Floors through the Main Living area and downstairs Master Bedroom. Office or Formal Living area greets you with French doors as you walk into this lovely home. The entry will draw you into the freshly painted Kitchen that has a large Island for entertaining and is open to the Living Room. Backyard feels very private and invites you to enjoy evenings on the patio and playing with the kids outside. Upstairs, a game room gives a 2nd living area along with 3 more large bedrooms that have walk in closets for ample storage.