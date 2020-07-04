All apartments in Fort Worth
13128 Larks View Point
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

13128 Larks View Point

13128 Larks View Pnt · No Longer Available
Location

13128 Larks View Pnt, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful home located in Keller ISD. 4 bedroom, 2 and half bath home. Features Wood Laminate Floors through the Main Living area and downstairs Master Bedroom. Office or Formal Living area greets you with French doors as you walk into this lovely home. The entry will draw you into the freshly painted Kitchen that has a large Island for entertaining and is open to the Living Room. Backyard feels very private and invites you to enjoy evenings on the patio and playing with the kids outside. Upstairs, a game room gives a 2nd living area along with 3 more large bedrooms that have walk in closets for ample storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13128 Larks View Point have any available units?
13128 Larks View Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13128 Larks View Point have?
Some of 13128 Larks View Point's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13128 Larks View Point currently offering any rent specials?
13128 Larks View Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13128 Larks View Point pet-friendly?
No, 13128 Larks View Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 13128 Larks View Point offer parking?
Yes, 13128 Larks View Point offers parking.
Does 13128 Larks View Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13128 Larks View Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13128 Larks View Point have a pool?
No, 13128 Larks View Point does not have a pool.
Does 13128 Larks View Point have accessible units?
No, 13128 Larks View Point does not have accessible units.
Does 13128 Larks View Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 13128 Larks View Point does not have units with dishwashers.

