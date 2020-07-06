1312 Burmeister Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

Custom Updates Galore is like buying a New Home! This Open Floorplan w 2 huge living areas is a must see!! 3 large bedrms, 2 full baths, almost completely updated, New paint, New Roof, New HVAC, New Alarm System, New Water heater, New Electrical Panel, New Custom Kitchen cabinets w soft close hinges, Granite w undermount sink, New Stainless appliances, Butlers pantry and Laundry room w Barn Doors, New Tile, New Hickory Wood Flooring, New Carpet, Shiplap in entryway and over Wood Burning Fireplace, Vaulted Ceiling, Faux Wood Beams, Custom Trim Work, Crown Molding, Window blinds, Interior Doors, New Front Door, New Garage Door, Opener and Attic Access Ladder, New Cedar Fence, New Extended Patio and much more!!