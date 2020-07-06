All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
1312 Burmeister Road
1312 Burmeister Road

Location

1312 Burmeister Road, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hallmark-Camelot

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Custom Updates Galore is like buying a New Home! This Open Floorplan w 2 huge living areas is a must see!! 3 large bedrms, 2 full baths, almost completely updated, New paint, New Roof, New HVAC, New Alarm System, New Water heater, New Electrical Panel, New Custom Kitchen cabinets w soft close hinges, Granite w undermount sink, New Stainless appliances, Butlers pantry and Laundry room w Barn Doors, New Tile, New Hickory Wood Flooring, New Carpet, Shiplap in entryway and over Wood Burning Fireplace, Vaulted Ceiling, Faux Wood Beams, Custom Trim Work, Crown Molding, Window blinds, Interior Doors, New Front Door, New Garage Door, Opener and Attic Access Ladder, New Cedar Fence, New Extended Patio and much more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Burmeister Road have any available units?
1312 Burmeister Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 Burmeister Road have?
Some of 1312 Burmeister Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Burmeister Road currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Burmeister Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Burmeister Road pet-friendly?
No, 1312 Burmeister Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1312 Burmeister Road offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Burmeister Road offers parking.
Does 1312 Burmeister Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Burmeister Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Burmeister Road have a pool?
No, 1312 Burmeister Road does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Burmeister Road have accessible units?
No, 1312 Burmeister Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Burmeister Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 Burmeister Road has units with dishwashers.

