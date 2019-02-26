All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1305 Pheasant Run Trail
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:37 AM

1305 Pheasant Run Trail

1305 Pheasant Run Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Pheasant Run Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
media room
new construction
MediaRoom or 5bedroom SplitMaster ChisholmRidgeElementary Appliances Great Floorplan Updated carpet, ceramic tile Formal living and dining Spacious Master downstairs with separate garden tub-shower, dual sinks, Large walk-in closet with built-in shelves The second story comprises of only a media room which could be used as a 5th bedroom without a closet and the only access is the stairwell The split bedroom floor plan offers a peaceful Master Bedroom refuge off the kitchen and 3 other bedrooms down with a full bath Sprinkler system Community pools, parks, playgrounds and greenbelt and walking trails

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Pheasant Run Trail have any available units?
1305 Pheasant Run Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Pheasant Run Trail have?
Some of 1305 Pheasant Run Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Pheasant Run Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Pheasant Run Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Pheasant Run Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Pheasant Run Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1305 Pheasant Run Trail offer parking?
No, 1305 Pheasant Run Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Pheasant Run Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Pheasant Run Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Pheasant Run Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1305 Pheasant Run Trail has a pool.
Does 1305 Pheasant Run Trail have accessible units?
No, 1305 Pheasant Run Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Pheasant Run Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Pheasant Run Trail has units with dishwashers.

