Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious floor plan offering two living areas or one can be used as a formal dining room. Living room with wood burning fireplace, open kitchen, separate eat in kitchen. Nice size bedrooms, wood and ceramic tile floors throughout the home. Pets accepted on a case by case bases no aggressive breeds or exotic animals. Tenants responsible for verifying schools and utilities. Available for move in May 15th.