13025 Sierra View Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool dog park

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park playground pool

Open concept plan in desirable Keller ISD. Floorplan has a designated study that could be used as a fourth bedroom, flex space in the formal dining room and a kitchen with an island that opens to the living room. Tons of cabinet and counter space in this kitchen! Master suite is huge and has a separate living area and a bathroom with double sinks, garden tub and separate shower and is split from secondary bedrooms. The main living room has a beautiful corner, wood burning fireplace made of stone. There is flat screen television wiring at the fireplace and a connection to attic antennae for free local channels! Large back yard with covered patio and a dog run. Community pool and playground are just 3 doors away.