13025 Sierra View Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:59 PM

13025 Sierra View Drive

13025 Sierra View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13025 Sierra View Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
pool
Open concept plan in desirable Keller ISD. Floorplan has a designated study that could be used as a fourth bedroom, flex space in the formal dining room and a kitchen with an island that opens to the living room. Tons of cabinet and counter space in this kitchen! Master suite is huge and has a separate living area and a bathroom with double sinks, garden tub and separate shower and is split from secondary bedrooms. The main living room has a beautiful corner, wood burning fireplace made of stone. There is flat screen television wiring at the fireplace and a connection to attic antennae for free local channels! Large back yard with covered patio and a dog run. Community pool and playground are just 3 doors away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13025 Sierra View Drive have any available units?
13025 Sierra View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13025 Sierra View Drive have?
Some of 13025 Sierra View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13025 Sierra View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13025 Sierra View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13025 Sierra View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13025 Sierra View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13025 Sierra View Drive offer parking?
No, 13025 Sierra View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13025 Sierra View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13025 Sierra View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13025 Sierra View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13025 Sierra View Drive has a pool.
Does 13025 Sierra View Drive have accessible units?
No, 13025 Sierra View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13025 Sierra View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13025 Sierra View Drive has units with dishwashers.

