All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 12944 Steadman Farms Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12944 Steadman Farms Drive
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:48 AM

12944 Steadman Farms Drive

12944 Steadman Farms Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12944 Steadman Farms Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome Home to this charming family retreat where there is room for everyone. You will first be invited in by the cozy front porch or Juliet balcony to enjoy your morning coffee. Next come on inside to soaring ceilings and beautiful wood floors. The over-sized kitchen offers granite counter tops, island, stainless steal appliances, decorative pendant lighting and tons of cabinet space. This beautiful home also features a large family room, gas fireplace, spacious master suite & large secondary bedrooms, walk in closets through out, decorative lighting & plumbing fixtures, french doors leading to dining or study option, sprinkler system & much more. HUGE backyard perfect for entertaining friends and family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12944 Steadman Farms Drive have any available units?
12944 Steadman Farms Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12944 Steadman Farms Drive have?
Some of 12944 Steadman Farms Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12944 Steadman Farms Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12944 Steadman Farms Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12944 Steadman Farms Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12944 Steadman Farms Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12944 Steadman Farms Drive offer parking?
No, 12944 Steadman Farms Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12944 Steadman Farms Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12944 Steadman Farms Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12944 Steadman Farms Drive have a pool?
No, 12944 Steadman Farms Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12944 Steadman Farms Drive have accessible units?
No, 12944 Steadman Farms Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12944 Steadman Farms Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12944 Steadman Farms Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University