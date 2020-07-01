12944 Steadman Farms Drive

Amenities

Welcome Home to this charming family retreat where there is room for everyone. You will first be invited in by the cozy front porch or Juliet balcony to enjoy your morning coffee. Next come on inside to soaring ceilings and beautiful wood floors. The over-sized kitchen offers granite counter tops, island, stainless steal appliances, decorative pendant lighting and tons of cabinet space. This beautiful home also features a large family room, gas fireplace, spacious master suite & large secondary bedrooms, walk in closets through out, decorative lighting & plumbing fixtures, french doors leading to dining or study option, sprinkler system & much more. HUGE backyard perfect for entertaining friends and family.