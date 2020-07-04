All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:39 AM

12857 Farmington Drive

12857 Farmington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12857 Farmington Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
McPherson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a wonderful home is in Keller ISD. This beautiful home has a great front porch that is large enough to have chairs or a porch swing. The bedrooms are all one hall. The master is a wonderful size with a huge window with a seat. The master bath has a marble shower & separate garden tub. The are also double vanities. All bedroom have walk in closets, but the master is the best. Fireplace has gas logs & is electric starting in the corner of the living room. This subdivision offers tons of amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12857 Farmington Drive have any available units?
12857 Farmington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12857 Farmington Drive have?
Some of 12857 Farmington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12857 Farmington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12857 Farmington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12857 Farmington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12857 Farmington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12857 Farmington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12857 Farmington Drive offers parking.
Does 12857 Farmington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12857 Farmington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12857 Farmington Drive have a pool?
No, 12857 Farmington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12857 Farmington Drive have accessible units?
No, 12857 Farmington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12857 Farmington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12857 Farmington Drive has units with dishwashers.

