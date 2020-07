Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WELL MAINTAINED ONE STORY HOME IN DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD! Spacious, open floor plan with wood-type flooring in Entry, Living, Hallway and all Bedrooms. Tile flooring in Kitchen, Breakfast Area and all Baths. Light & Bright Family room featuring decorative, gas log fireplace and vaulted ceiling opens to Kitchen. The kitchen provides upgraded stainless steel appliances. Master Suite with dual sinks, garden tub & separate shower. Enjoy relaxing under the covered patio, lush landscaping.