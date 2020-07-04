12737 Northern Pine Drive

Amenities
Clean! Keller ISD! refrigerator included! Built with energy efficiency (for low utility bills) with radiant barrier, Lennox HVAC... Laminate floor in living room and hallway. (bedrooms with carpet installed new--2014). Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Upgraded sink & reverse osmosis water filtration system. all rooms have ceiling fans. Front and back all have storm doors. storage shed. Convenient location with nearby shopping, dining & easy access to I-35 W, 114 & 377. non smoker! Ready to move in!