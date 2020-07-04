All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 12737 Northern Pine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12737 Northern Pine Drive
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:01 PM

12737 Northern Pine Drive

12737 Northern Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12737 Northern Pine Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Timberland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean! Keller ISD! refrigerator included! Built with energy efficiency (for low utility bills) with radiant barrier, Lennox HVAC... Laminate floor in living room and hallway. (bedrooms with carpet installed new--2014). Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Upgraded sink & reverse osmosis water filtration system. all rooms have ceiling fans. Front and back all have storm doors. storage shed. Convenient location with nearby shopping, dining & easy access to I-35 W, 114 & 377. non smoker! Ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12737 Northern Pine Drive have any available units?
12737 Northern Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12737 Northern Pine Drive have?
Some of 12737 Northern Pine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12737 Northern Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12737 Northern Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12737 Northern Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12737 Northern Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12737 Northern Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12737 Northern Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 12737 Northern Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12737 Northern Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12737 Northern Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 12737 Northern Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12737 Northern Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 12737 Northern Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12737 Northern Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12737 Northern Pine Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University