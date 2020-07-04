12728 Lost Prairie Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This charming, well-maintained home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in Keller ISD. It has a spacious living area that opens up to a roomy kitchen with black appliances and a large walk-in pantry. FRIDGE INCLUDED. Wooden flooring throughout means easy care and there is a wood burning brick fireplace to turn this house into a home. Front and rear storm doors offer extra natural light. Nice backyard with patio, feels private due to landscape and mature trees: beautiful willow and peach trees visible from the master retreat. Pets are case by case