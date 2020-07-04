All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12728 Lost Prairie Drive

12728 Lost Prairie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12728 Lost Prairie Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Timberland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming, well-maintained home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in Keller ISD. It has a spacious living area that opens up to a roomy kitchen with black appliances and a large walk-in pantry. FRIDGE INCLUDED. Wooden flooring throughout means easy care and there is a wood burning brick fireplace to turn this house into a home. Front and rear storm doors offer extra natural light. Nice backyard with patio, feels private due to landscape and mature trees: beautiful willow and peach trees visible from the master retreat. Pets are case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12728 Lost Prairie Drive have any available units?
12728 Lost Prairie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12728 Lost Prairie Drive have?
Some of 12728 Lost Prairie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12728 Lost Prairie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12728 Lost Prairie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12728 Lost Prairie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12728 Lost Prairie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12728 Lost Prairie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12728 Lost Prairie Drive offers parking.
Does 12728 Lost Prairie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12728 Lost Prairie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12728 Lost Prairie Drive have a pool?
No, 12728 Lost Prairie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12728 Lost Prairie Drive have accessible units?
No, 12728 Lost Prairie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12728 Lost Prairie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12728 Lost Prairie Drive has units with dishwashers.

