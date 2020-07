Amenities

Super cute home in the historic district of Fort Worth. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Home was nicely updated about 2 years ago, shows in great condition. Upgrades consisted of new interior and exterior paint, new flooring, new stainless steel stove and fridge, all electrical and plumbing fixtures, new kitchen cabinets and counter tops, bathroom was nicely updated as well. All hard wood flooring, no carpet.