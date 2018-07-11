All apartments in Fort Worth
12528 Panorama Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

12528 Panorama Drive

12528 Panorama Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12528 Panorama Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76028
Highpoint Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful home has everything you could ever want at a great value. The home includes the following: upgraded wood floor, new paint, carpet, fireplace, covered patio, 3 full baths, tile and and ten foot ceilings. Open Floorplan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12528 Panorama Drive have any available units?
12528 Panorama Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12528 Panorama Drive have?
Some of 12528 Panorama Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12528 Panorama Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12528 Panorama Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12528 Panorama Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12528 Panorama Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12528 Panorama Drive offer parking?
No, 12528 Panorama Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12528 Panorama Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12528 Panorama Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12528 Panorama Drive have a pool?
No, 12528 Panorama Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12528 Panorama Drive have accessible units?
No, 12528 Panorama Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12528 Panorama Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12528 Panorama Drive has units with dishwashers.

