12528 Panorama Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76028 Highpoint Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
This beautiful home has everything you could ever want at a great value. The home includes the following: upgraded wood floor, new paint, carpet, fireplace, covered patio, 3 full baths, tile and and ten foot ceilings. Open Floorplan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12528 Panorama Drive have any available units?
12528 Panorama Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12528 Panorama Drive have?
Some of 12528 Panorama Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12528 Panorama Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12528 Panorama Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.