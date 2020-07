Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in highly desirable Villages of Woodland Springs. This home has open concept, neutral colors and granite counters in kitchen. Master bedroom down with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths up. Excellent location walking distance to schools, community pool and shopping center, and backs up to the greenbelt. Nice sized yard with covered patio. Application fee is $45.00 p.p. 18+ Come see today!