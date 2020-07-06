1245 Roaring Springs Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly pool tennis court

Charming, 1 bedroom, 1 story condo located near pool, tennis courts in sought after Indian Creek Condo gated community. Sunny & bright in liv area. Pretty white, updated kitchen & open living, dining. White appliances includes microwave, smooth top range &refrigerator. Glass fronted cabinets over farm sink. Private patio off dining. Two bdrm closets. Designer plank flooring. Updated bath off hall. New water heater. Utility room near by. Prefer no pets. Possible consideration of small pet.Monthly rental includes $20 monthly charge for home delivery of hi-quality HVAC filters. See application for admin fees. Owner has final approval of all apps & pets. All meas. Are approx.