Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1245 Roaring Springs Road

Location

1245 Roaring Springs Road, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Charming, 1 bedroom, 1 story condo located near pool, tennis courts in sought after Indian Creek Condo gated community. Sunny & bright in liv area. Pretty white, updated kitchen & open living, dining. White appliances includes microwave, smooth top range &refrigerator. Glass fronted cabinets over farm sink. Private patio off dining. Two bdrm closets. Designer plank flooring. Updated bath off hall. New water heater. Utility room near by. Prefer no pets. Possible consideration of small pet.Monthly rental includes $20 monthly charge for home delivery of hi-quality HVAC filters. See application for admin fees. Owner has final approval of all apps & pets. All meas. Are approx.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 Roaring Springs Road have any available units?
1245 Roaring Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 Roaring Springs Road have?
Some of 1245 Roaring Springs Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 Roaring Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
1245 Roaring Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 Roaring Springs Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1245 Roaring Springs Road is pet friendly.
Does 1245 Roaring Springs Road offer parking?
No, 1245 Roaring Springs Road does not offer parking.
Does 1245 Roaring Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 Roaring Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 Roaring Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 1245 Roaring Springs Road has a pool.
Does 1245 Roaring Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 1245 Roaring Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 Roaring Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1245 Roaring Springs Road has units with dishwashers.

