1245 Roaring Springs Rd.

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool pet friendly tennis court

- Charming, one-bedroom, one story condo located near pool, and tennis courts in sought after Indian Creek Condo community. Gated access to community. Sunny and bright with new paint in living area. Pretty white, updated kitchen and open living, dining space. White appliances includes microwave, smooth top range and refrigerator. Glass fronted cabinets over farm sink offer space to display your treasures. Private patio off dining. Two closets in bedroom. Designer plank flooring throughout. Lovely, updated bath off hall. New water heater. Utility room nearby. All meas. approx. Prefer no pets. Owners have final approval of applications and any possible consideration of small pet.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4892738)