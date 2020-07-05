All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:24 AM

1245 Roaring Springs Rd.

1245 Roaring Springs Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1245 Roaring Springs Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
- Charming, one-bedroom, one story condo located near pool, and tennis courts in sought after Indian Creek Condo community. Gated access to community. Sunny and bright with new paint in living area. Pretty white, updated kitchen and open living, dining space. White appliances includes microwave, smooth top range and refrigerator. Glass fronted cabinets over farm sink offer space to display your treasures. Private patio off dining. Two closets in bedroom. Designer plank flooring throughout. Lovely, updated bath off hall. New water heater. Utility room nearby. All meas. approx. Prefer no pets. Owners have final approval of applications and any possible consideration of small pet.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4892738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 Roaring Springs Rd. have any available units?
1245 Roaring Springs Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 Roaring Springs Rd. have?
Some of 1245 Roaring Springs Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 Roaring Springs Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1245 Roaring Springs Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 Roaring Springs Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1245 Roaring Springs Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1245 Roaring Springs Rd. offer parking?
No, 1245 Roaring Springs Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1245 Roaring Springs Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 Roaring Springs Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 Roaring Springs Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 1245 Roaring Springs Rd. has a pool.
Does 1245 Roaring Springs Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1245 Roaring Springs Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 Roaring Springs Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 Roaring Springs Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

