12421 Dogwood Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Great very well maintained house in highly recognized KELLER ISD. Home feature throughout Tile Flooring. Open Kitchen to Dining and Family room. Granite Counter tops, SS appliances, new Gas Range, plenty of Cabinets, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Freshly Painted!! Master Bath has garden tub and separate shower. Nice covered Patio in the backyard. Great house for lease. Fantastic HOA offers club house, pool, playground, private pond and tennis. Wonderful family neighborhood. HURRY!

Section 8 are welcome.