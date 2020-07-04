All apartments in Fort Worth
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12421 Dogwood Springs Drive
12421 Dogwood Springs Drive

12421 Dogwood Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12421 Dogwood Springs Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Great very well maintained house in highly recognized KELLER ISD. Home feature throughout Tile Flooring. Open Kitchen to Dining and Family room. Granite Counter tops, SS appliances, new Gas Range, plenty of Cabinets, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Freshly Painted!! Master Bath has garden tub and separate shower. Nice covered Patio in the backyard. Great house for lease. Fantastic HOA offers club house, pool, playground, private pond and tennis. Wonderful family neighborhood. HURRY!
Section 8 are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12421 Dogwood Springs Drive have any available units?
12421 Dogwood Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12421 Dogwood Springs Drive have?
Some of 12421 Dogwood Springs Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12421 Dogwood Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12421 Dogwood Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12421 Dogwood Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12421 Dogwood Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12421 Dogwood Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 12421 Dogwood Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12421 Dogwood Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12421 Dogwood Springs Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12421 Dogwood Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12421 Dogwood Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 12421 Dogwood Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 12421 Dogwood Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12421 Dogwood Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12421 Dogwood Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

