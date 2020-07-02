All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1240 E Mulkey St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1240 E Mulkey St
Last updated October 12 2019 at 10:49 AM

1240 E Mulkey St

1240 East Mulkey Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1240 East Mulkey Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Morningside

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 bath - Property Id: 165678

Newly remodeled. Private bathroom in master just off the kitchen.
There is a $40 app fee per adult. For rental requirements, see: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1c_lUsSlWB2GhJTfKT5bIfR3PPyspmPUo/view?usp=sharing
Property Manager is a licensed Realtor in the state of Texas (Information About Brokerage Services - https://files.acrobat.com/a/preview/155a1b0b-4cc6-42cc-b591-9351d5ecaca5)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/165678p
Property Id 165678

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5209853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 E Mulkey St have any available units?
1240 E Mulkey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1240 E Mulkey St currently offering any rent specials?
1240 E Mulkey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 E Mulkey St pet-friendly?
No, 1240 E Mulkey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1240 E Mulkey St offer parking?
No, 1240 E Mulkey St does not offer parking.
Does 1240 E Mulkey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 E Mulkey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 E Mulkey St have a pool?
No, 1240 E Mulkey St does not have a pool.
Does 1240 E Mulkey St have accessible units?
No, 1240 E Mulkey St does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 E Mulkey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 E Mulkey St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1240 E Mulkey St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1240 E Mulkey St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University