Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1223 Belle Place

Location

1223 Belle Pl, Fort Worth, TX 76107
North Hi Mount

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice town home in the sought after Bunting Addition. Huge master bed and bath upstairs and one downstairs as well. Wet bar in large living area. Lovely kitchen that opens up to the living room area with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Nice patio for sitting outside and small gated yard for entertaining. Great quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 Belle Place have any available units?
1223 Belle Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1223 Belle Place have?
Some of 1223 Belle Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 Belle Place currently offering any rent specials?
1223 Belle Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 Belle Place pet-friendly?
No, 1223 Belle Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1223 Belle Place offer parking?
Yes, 1223 Belle Place offers parking.
Does 1223 Belle Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 Belle Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 Belle Place have a pool?
No, 1223 Belle Place does not have a pool.
Does 1223 Belle Place have accessible units?
No, 1223 Belle Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 Belle Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1223 Belle Place has units with dishwashers.

