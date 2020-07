Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

A very nice well maintained home in the sought after Villages of Woodland Springs! A large 2200 sqft 2-story home that has a large Living with Fireplace, (2) Dining areas, Granite counters, Master down, and a second level balcony. All bedrooms are large. Kitchen is open to the Living area. Great community with community pool and very desired Keller ISD! Beautiful home and move-in ready now! $500 off October rent as a move-in special!