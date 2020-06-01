All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1214 S Adams St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1214 S Adams St
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:54 AM

1214 S Adams St

1214 South Adams Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1214 South Adams Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning town-home in Fort Worth medical district. Rare corner unit means tons of natural light and extra privacy. Just off of Magnolia, you are within walking distance of restaurants, shopping, night life. Hardwood floors, crown molding and spacious bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, and large pantry. Cozy courtyard, 2-car garage with extra storage above. Refrigerator and washer and dryer included. Landlord willing to include living-room TV and grill in the lease if requested. Pets case by case, $250 deposit and $100 non-refundable processing fee (total $350) per pet. $200 lease coordination fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 S Adams St have any available units?
1214 S Adams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 S Adams St have?
Some of 1214 S Adams St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 S Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
1214 S Adams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 S Adams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1214 S Adams St is pet friendly.
Does 1214 S Adams St offer parking?
Yes, 1214 S Adams St offers parking.
Does 1214 S Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 S Adams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 S Adams St have a pool?
No, 1214 S Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 1214 S Adams St have accessible units?
No, 1214 S Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 S Adams St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 S Adams St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University