1214 S Adams St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning town-home in Fort Worth medical district. Rare corner unit means tons of natural light and extra privacy. Just off of Magnolia, you are within walking distance of restaurants, shopping, night life. Hardwood floors, crown molding and spacious bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, and large pantry. Cozy courtyard, 2-car garage with extra storage above. Refrigerator and washer and dryer included. Landlord willing to include living-room TV and grill in the lease if requested. Pets case by case, $250 deposit and $100 non-refundable processing fee (total $350) per pet. $200 lease coordination fee.