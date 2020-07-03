All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 12105 Angel Food Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12105 Angel Food Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12105 Angel Food Lane

12105 Angel Food Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12105 Angel Food Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Beautiful, spacious single story home located in sought after Villages of Woodland Springs subdivision of award-winning Keller ISD with community pool, park and playground. This wonderful 4 bedroom home has designer paints, laminate wood, new kitchen granite counter tops, upgraded carpet, family room with vaulted ceiling and Gas fireplace. Open Kitchen complemented by plenty of cabinet space, SS appliances, nice backsplash, nook area with window seating and breakfast bar. Master suite offers Garden tub, dual sinks, separate shower and good sized walk-in closet. Great location within walking distance of elementary, middle & high school, close to shopping, restaurants and major highways. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12105 Angel Food Lane have any available units?
12105 Angel Food Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12105 Angel Food Lane have?
Some of 12105 Angel Food Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12105 Angel Food Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12105 Angel Food Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12105 Angel Food Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12105 Angel Food Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12105 Angel Food Lane offer parking?
No, 12105 Angel Food Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12105 Angel Food Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12105 Angel Food Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12105 Angel Food Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12105 Angel Food Lane has a pool.
Does 12105 Angel Food Lane have accessible units?
No, 12105 Angel Food Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12105 Angel Food Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12105 Angel Food Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University