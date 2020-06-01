121 Athenia

Amenities
Don't wait to experience living in the new River District community! It offers more than a place to call home. It’s a lifestyle! Brand new three bedroom two full baths, powder room and a two car garage. Features include, Smart Home Technology ,Texas-sized balconies, Welcoming mud rooms, accommodating wine fridges, nest smart home thermostats, granite countertops with glass backsplash sleek stainless steel appliances, convenient USB-compatible outlets, large single-basin stainless steel kitchen sinks, upgraded designer light fixtures and hardware, wooden kitchen cabinetry with glass inserts, seamless built-in refrigerators. Ask about the private fenced yards in selected units. Pet Friendly!