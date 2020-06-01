121 Athenia

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Don't wait to experience living in the new River District community! It offers more than a place to call home. It’s a lifestyle! Brand new three bedroom two full baths, powder room and a two car garage. Features include, Smart Home Technology ,Texas-sized balconies, Welcoming mud rooms, accommodating wine fridges, nest smart home thermostats, granite countertops with glass backsplash sleek stainless steel appliances, convenient USB-compatible outlets, large single-basin stainless steel kitchen sinks, upgraded designer light fixtures and hardware, wooden kitchen cabinetry with glass inserts, seamless built-in refrigerators. Ask about the private fenced yards in selected units. Pet Friendly!