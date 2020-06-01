All apartments in Fort Worth
121 Athenia
121 Athenia

121 Athenia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

121 Athenia Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Riverbend Trinity Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Don't wait to experience living in the new River District community! It offers more than a place to call home. It’s a lifestyle! Brand new three bedroom two full baths, powder room and a two car garage. Features include, Smart Home Technology ,Texas-sized balconies, Welcoming mud rooms, accommodating wine fridges, nest smart home thermostats, granite countertops with glass backsplash sleek stainless steel appliances, convenient USB-compatible outlets, large single-basin stainless steel kitchen sinks, upgraded designer light fixtures and hardware, wooden kitchen cabinetry with glass inserts, seamless built-in refrigerators. Ask about the private fenced yards in selected units. Pet Friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Athenia have any available units?
121 Athenia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Athenia have?
Some of 121 Athenia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Athenia currently offering any rent specials?
121 Athenia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Athenia pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Athenia is pet friendly.
Does 121 Athenia offer parking?
Yes, 121 Athenia offers parking.
Does 121 Athenia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Athenia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Athenia have a pool?
No, 121 Athenia does not have a pool.
Does 121 Athenia have accessible units?
No, 121 Athenia does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Athenia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Athenia has units with dishwashers.

