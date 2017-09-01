All apartments in Fort Worth
1208 Hawthorne Avenue
Last updated February 26 2020

1208 Hawthorne Avenue

1208 Hawthorne Avenue
Location

1208 Hawthorne Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Fairmount

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Quaint 1 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in the downtown area. Separate living area with bedroom in back of the apartment. Kitchen area has refrigerator, stove , and oven. Enjoy sitting out on the cute front porch! All Bills Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Hawthorne Avenue have any available units?
1208 Hawthorne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 Hawthorne Avenue have?
Some of 1208 Hawthorne Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Hawthorne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Hawthorne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Hawthorne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1208 Hawthorne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1208 Hawthorne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1208 Hawthorne Avenue offers parking.
Does 1208 Hawthorne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Hawthorne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Hawthorne Avenue have a pool?
No, 1208 Hawthorne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Hawthorne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1208 Hawthorne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Hawthorne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 Hawthorne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

