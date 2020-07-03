1205 Roping Reins Way

Amenities

**RECENTLY UPDATED WITH GRANITE, FLOORING & NEW APPLIANCES CHECK BEFORE & AFTER PICS**Haslet has the best of both worlds, enjoy country living minutes away from awesome dining & entertainment. You will love the high-end wood look tile in study, halls, living, hall & master bath. Neutral paint throughout. New granite counters in kitchen & baths. Brand new stainless appliances. Bedrooms & closets have 1 year old carpet. 2nd living could be used as 2nd dining room, bedroom, game room. Large, eat-in kitchen with huge breakfast bar. Large master suite. 10' ceilings. Award-winning Northwest ISD, steps away from Wilson Middle. Community has pool, playground, private pond & sport courts.