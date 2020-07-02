All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

1204 Fairmount Avenue

1204 Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Fairmount Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This is the walkable lifestyle you've been looking for! A charming, industrial-modern townhome located just 1 block from Magnolia Avenue next to historical Fairmount. Boasting natural light and 20-foot ceilings in the open-concept main level: concrete floors, a custom fireplace surround, massive windows and a dream kitchen & utility room. Enjoy the hum of Magnolia from your huge private patio or relax upstairs in your master suite with spa-like bath. Guest bedroom with ensuite is downstairs plus two-car, rear-entry garage. Right in the middle of the hospital district, walk to Nonna Tata or Lili's Bistro and other Magnolia favorites with easy access to TCU, Downtown, Sundance Square, West 7th and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Fairmount Avenue have any available units?
1204 Fairmount Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 Fairmount Avenue have?
Some of 1204 Fairmount Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Fairmount Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Fairmount Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Fairmount Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1204 Fairmount Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1204 Fairmount Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Fairmount Avenue offers parking.
Does 1204 Fairmount Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Fairmount Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Fairmount Avenue have a pool?
No, 1204 Fairmount Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Fairmount Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1204 Fairmount Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Fairmount Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 Fairmount Avenue has units with dishwashers.

