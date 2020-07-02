1204 Fairmount Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This is the walkable lifestyle you've been looking for! A charming, industrial-modern townhome located just 1 block from Magnolia Avenue next to historical Fairmount. Boasting natural light and 20-foot ceilings in the open-concept main level: concrete floors, a custom fireplace surround, massive windows and a dream kitchen & utility room. Enjoy the hum of Magnolia from your huge private patio or relax upstairs in your master suite with spa-like bath. Guest bedroom with ensuite is downstairs plus two-car, rear-entry garage. Right in the middle of the hospital district, walk to Nonna Tata or Lili's Bistro and other Magnolia favorites with easy access to TCU, Downtown, Sundance Square, West 7th and major highways.