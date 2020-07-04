All apartments in Fort Worth
1202 S Adams Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 4:44 AM

1202 S Adams Street

1202 South Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

1202 South Adams Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Upscale 2 bedroom, 2.1 bathroom town house located in the downtown Fort Worth hospital district. This enchanting town house is open concept with a spacious living area. Chef's kitchen boasts crisp white cabinetry, storage pantry, elegant granite countertops with breakfast bar along with stainless steel appliances to include: refrigerator, gas range, stove, built in microwave,& dishwasher. An office is located near the front of the home connected to the living room along with a half bathroom downstairs.Both spacious bedrooms located upstairs with their own full bathrooms. Master bedroom, includes balcony. Large patio encompasses a hot tub & BBQ, Ready For Summer Fun. Property to include: Detached (2) car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 S Adams Street have any available units?
1202 S Adams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 S Adams Street have?
Some of 1202 S Adams Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 S Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
1202 S Adams Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 S Adams Street pet-friendly?
No, 1202 S Adams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1202 S Adams Street offer parking?
Yes, 1202 S Adams Street offers parking.
Does 1202 S Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1202 S Adams Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 S Adams Street have a pool?
No, 1202 S Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 1202 S Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 1202 S Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 S Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 S Adams Street has units with dishwashers.

