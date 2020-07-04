1202 S Adams Street

Amenities

Upscale 2 bedroom, 2.1 bathroom town house located in the downtown Fort Worth hospital district. This enchanting town house is open concept with a spacious living area. Chef's kitchen boasts crisp white cabinetry, storage pantry, elegant granite countertops with breakfast bar along with stainless steel appliances to include: refrigerator, gas range, stove, built in microwave,& dishwasher. An office is located near the front of the home connected to the living room along with a half bathroom downstairs.Both spacious bedrooms located upstairs with their own full bathrooms. Master bedroom, includes balcony. Large patio encompasses a hot tub & BBQ, Ready For Summer Fun. Property to include: Detached (2) car garage.