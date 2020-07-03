11808 Castleford Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

New Custom Built House for Rent - Property Id: 206216



Brand new built by Impression Homes - CONST. COMPLETED Nov 22 ~ Beautiful Impression Homes. The house is 4/2/2 - Four Bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 Car Gargage with Brick Elevation in Coventry East!

In Northwest side new neighborhood off I-35W & Rendon Crowley Road.

The light-filled home is perfect for entertaining with the California Style Island Kitchen & Open-Concept design.

The Split Secondary Bedroom are very spacious. The Master suite offers a luxurious Bath with Separate Garden Tub, Tile Shower & Vanity with 2 Sinks. The Texas-Sized closet will amaze you!

The house offers abundant storage, 2 Faux Wood Blinds, Smarter Living Technology, every room in the house was wired with CAT6 outlet for internet, which is a lot better connection to internet than WiFi internet.



Covered Patio, Garage Door Opener & MORE....

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206216

(RLNE5474237)