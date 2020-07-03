All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
11808 Castleford Way
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

11808 Castleford Way

11808 Castleford Way · No Longer Available
Location

11808 Castleford Way, Fort Worth, TX 76036
Coventry

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
New Custom Built House for Rent - Property Id: 206216

Brand new built by Impression Homes - CONST. COMPLETED Nov 22 ~ Beautiful Impression Homes. The house is 4/2/2 - Four Bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 Car Gargage with Brick Elevation in Coventry East!
In Northwest side new neighborhood off I-35W & Rendon Crowley Road.
The light-filled home is perfect for entertaining with the California Style Island Kitchen & Open-Concept design.
The Split Secondary Bedroom are very spacious. The Master suite offers a luxurious Bath with Separate Garden Tub, Tile Shower & Vanity with 2 Sinks. The Texas-Sized closet will amaze you!
The house offers abundant storage, 2 Faux Wood Blinds, Smarter Living Technology, every room in the house was wired with CAT6 outlet for internet, which is a lot better connection to internet than WiFi internet.

Covered Patio, Garage Door Opener & MORE....
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206216
Property Id 206216

(RLNE5474237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11808 Castleford Way have any available units?
11808 Castleford Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11808 Castleford Way have?
Some of 11808 Castleford Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11808 Castleford Way currently offering any rent specials?
11808 Castleford Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11808 Castleford Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11808 Castleford Way is pet friendly.
Does 11808 Castleford Way offer parking?
Yes, 11808 Castleford Way offers parking.
Does 11808 Castleford Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11808 Castleford Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11808 Castleford Way have a pool?
No, 11808 Castleford Way does not have a pool.
Does 11808 Castleford Way have accessible units?
No, 11808 Castleford Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11808 Castleford Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11808 Castleford Way does not have units with dishwashers.

